WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee is proposing to cover a sudden budget shortfall in medical care for veterans by shifting money from other programs.
Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin has warned that without congressional action, the department’s Choice program would run out of money by mid-August.
At least six veterans’ organizations, including Veterans of Foreign Wars, oppose the plan to redirect $2 billion instead of allocate more money.
The department’s Choice program offers veterans federally paid medical care outside the VA and is a priority of President Donald Trump. To offset spending, the VA would trim pensions for some veterans and collect fees for housing loans.
Most Read Stories
- Put down that cellphone; distracted-driving law is here
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Illicit skatepark on Green Lake’s Duck Island: Cops called on bowl built in bird habitat WATCH
- Storm star Sue Bird says she's dating the Reign's Megan Rapinoe and opens up about being gay WATCH
- Trade analysis: Mariners deal a top prospect in Tyler O'Neill but leave their biggest hole unfilled
House Republicans and Democrats have tentatively agreed on a six-month plan to allow more time to debate long-term funding and the VA’s future direction.