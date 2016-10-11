WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s hospitals say they, too, are getting slammed by sharp price increases in prescription drugs. The industry is urging the next president and Congress to take up the issue.
A study released Tuesday by the two biggest hospital lobbying groups finds the average annual inpatient drug spending increased by more than 23 percent between 2013 and 2015.
The NORC study for the American Hospital Association and the Federation of American Hospitals found higher prices were primarily responsible for the spending increase, not the quantity of medications used.
Hospitals say they can’t easily pass on the cost of pricey drugs because government programs like Medicare pay them on a per-case basis.
Consumer groups and insurers have been complaining loudly about drug costs. Now hospitals are in the forefront as well.
