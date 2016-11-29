TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — International investors are converging on Tunisia as the government tries to drum up billions of dollars to keep its young democracy from falling into economic collapse.

More than 2,000 prime ministers, CEOs and other participants from some 40 countries — from the U.S. to China — are in Tunis for an investment conference Tuesday and Wednesday. The government hopes the event can generate up to $30 billion for 145 projects over the next four years.

Investment Minister Fadhel Abdelkefi called on international investors to help “anchor (Tunisia) definitively in the ranks of democratic countries.”

Islamic State attacks last year targeting a beach and a museum have devastated the tourism industry. Meanwhile, economic troubles that helped drive Tunisia’s 2011 revolution remain unresolved, with more than 30 percent of young graduates unemployed.