HONG KONG (AP) — Australian energy company Duet Group says it’s considering a multibillion dollar takeover offer from the infrastructure arm of Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing’s business empire.
Duet said Monday that it recently received an unsolicited cash offer from Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings for 3 Australian dollars a share. The offer is worth A$7.3 billion dollars ($5.4 billion).
The proposal comes after the Australian government in August blocked a A$10 billion joint offer from Cheung Kong and Chinese state-owned State Grid to lease a Sydney electricity grid, citing national security grounds.
That deal was scuppered amid increasing wariness over Chinese foreign investments, particularly by state-owned companies.
Most Read Stories
- Arrest of black teen in Wallingford sets off social-media storm
- Huskies not only should be in playoffs, they should be in Fiesta Bowl
- UW Huskies awarded No. 4 seed for College Football Playoff, to play No. 1 Alabama in Peach Bowl
- An earthquake worse than the 'Big One'? Shattered New Zealand city shows danger of Seattle's fault | Seismic Neglect WATCH
- Fancy a weekend jaunt? Seattle, Portland booms put I-5 drivers in a jam | FYI Guy
Duet operates a 1,600 kilometer (994 mile) gas pipeline in Western Australia and gas and energy networks in Melbourne.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.