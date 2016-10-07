NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
Honeywell International Inc., down $8.67 to $106.94
The industrial conglomerate said shipments to businesses and aviation equipment makers are down and delays are hurting its military and space business.
PPG Industries Inc., down $8.46 to $93.73
Most Read Stories
- Archbishop Murphy now 3-0 in forfeits after Granite Falls opts not to play
- Ferry crashes into Bainbridge ferry dock, expect delays
- Want to keep your home burglar-proof? Here are some tips, from a burglar. | PNW Magazine
- Redhook’s owner lays off half of Woodinville brewery production staff
- Donald Trump’s slip in polls worries GOP about congressional races
The paint and coating maker forecast weak quarterly results and said it will try to cut more costs.
Universal Insurance Holdings Inc., up $2.83 to $22.34
Shares in the Florida-based property and casualty insurer rose as investors expected its losses from Hurricane Matthew won’t be overwhelming.
Gap Inc., up $3.47 to $26.25
Sales at Gap’s Old Navy business improved in September, which helped counter falling sales for Gap and Banana Republic.
Clovis Oncology Inc., down $6.36 to $29.41
Investors were disappointed with the drug developer’s latest data for its potential cancer treatment rucaparib.
NextEra Energy Inc., up $3.71 to $121.74
The utility, which is the parent of Florida Power & Light, bounced back from recent losses.
Tyson Foods Inc., down $6.63 to $67.75
An analyst predicted a big drop in Tyson’s stock because of a lawsuit that accuses Tyson and other companies of manipulating poultry prices.
First Solar Inc., down $2.17 to $37.58
A Goldman Sachs analyst downgraded her rating on the solar power company’s stock and cut her profit projections.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.