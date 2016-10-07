NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Honeywell International Inc., down $8.67 to $106.94

The industrial conglomerate said shipments to businesses and aviation equipment makers are down and delays are hurting its military and space business.

PPG Industries Inc., down $8.46 to $93.73

The paint and coating maker forecast weak quarterly results and said it will try to cut more costs.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc., up $2.83 to $22.34

Shares in the Florida-based property and casualty insurer rose as investors expected its losses from Hurricane Matthew won’t be overwhelming.

Gap Inc., up $3.47 to $26.25

Sales at Gap’s Old Navy business improved in September, which helped counter falling sales for Gap and Banana Republic.

Clovis Oncology Inc., down $6.36 to $29.41

Investors were disappointed with the drug developer’s latest data for its potential cancer treatment rucaparib.

NextEra Energy Inc., up $3.71 to $121.74

The utility, which is the parent of Florida Power & Light, bounced back from recent losses.

Tyson Foods Inc., down $6.63 to $67.75

An analyst predicted a big drop in Tyson’s stock because of a lawsuit that accuses Tyson and other companies of manipulating poultry prices.

First Solar Inc., down $2.17 to $37.58

A Goldman Sachs analyst downgraded her rating on the solar power company’s stock and cut her profit projections.