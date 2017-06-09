DETROIT (AP) — Honda says its Accord midsize car will be offered only with four-cylinder or gas-electric hybrid engines when an all-new version comes out later this year.

The company says the smaller engines are sufficient for what its customers want. Only 14 percent of buyers in 2016 bought V-6 Accords.

Honda’s move away from the V6 is part of a trend toward replacing larger engines with turbocharged smaller ones that can nearly match V6 power. Chevrolet, Hyundai and others already have eliminated V-6 options in their midsize cars.

Honda released some details of the 2018 Accord on Friday. The car will come standard with a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine or a more powerful 2-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. A hybrid powertrain with is optional. The smaller engine will get a continuously variable transmission, while the larger one will get a new 10-speed automatic transmission. Manual transmissions also are available.

The 1.5-liter turbo engine already is in the smaller Honda Civic, where it produces 174 horsepower and gets 36 miles per gallon in combined city and highway driving.

Honda says the new design has a more aggressive stance than previous Accords, although the company only released pictures of the car in camouflage.

Horsepower, price, gas mileage and other details will be announced closer to when the car hits showrooms in late summer or early fall.