KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Japanese automaker Honda says a Takata air bag ruptured in a crash in Malaysia which killed the driver.

Honda Motor Co. said the “single stage driver’s air bag inflator” ruptured in the crash Saturday but no official cause of death has been determined.

Tokyo-based Takata Corp. is facing massive recalls over faulty air bag inflators which might explode with too much force. The inflators are responsible for at least a dozen deaths worldwide and more than 100 injuries.

Honda said Wednesday the Malaysian owner of the 2009 Honda City was issued a recall notice in July 2015 for replacement of the driver’s air bag but the repair was never completed. It said the car was also part of a recall this June for the front passenger’s air bag.