DETROIT (AP) — Honda Motor Co. is recalling 633,753 Odyssey minivans in the U.S. because the second-row seats could move unexpectedly.
The recall involves Odysseys from the 2011 to 2016 model years. They were made between Aug. 1, 2010, and Oct. 1, 2015.
The vehicles have a second-row seat lever that moves the outer seats forward to access the third row. Honda says the release lever may remain in an unlocked position, which could allow the seats to move unexpectedly.
Honda says the problem was identified through warranty claims. There are no reports of injuries or accidents related to the issue.
Honda will notify owners about the recall next month. Dealers will repair the seat levers for free.
The recall was posted Thursday on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s web site.
