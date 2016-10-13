DETROIT (AP) — Honda Motor Co. is recalling 350,000 Civics in the U.S. because their parking brakes may not function properly.
Civic coupes and sedans from the 2016 model year are affected by the recall. The recall only impacts Civics sold in the U.S.
Honda says the electric parking brake may not work if it’s applied immediately after turning the ignition off. If it can’t be applied, the “brake” warning light will blink in the instrument panel.
If the parking brake isn’t working and the driver doesn’t select the parking gear, the vehicle is at risk of rolling away.
Honda says no crashes or injuries have been reported. The problem was discovered through warranty claims.
Honda will notify owners starting next month. The company will repair the cars for free.
