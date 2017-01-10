TOKYO (AP) — Honda Motor Co. says it is recalling 772,000 additional Honda and Acura vehicles in the U.S. for defective front passenger seat air bag inflators made by Japanese supplier Takata Corp.
The vehicles, announced in a recall late Tuesday by Honda in the U.S., are part of an expanded recall of 1.29 million vehicles, including those affected by earlier recalls. There are no recalls being announced in other regions yet, related to the U.S. recall, Tokyo-based Honda said Wednesday.
Takata is at the center of a massive recall of inflators that can explode in a crash, injuring people by sending metal shrapnel into the passenger compartments.
Among the models recalled are the 2005-2006 Acura MDX, 2005-2012 Acura RL, 2008-2012 Honda Accord, 2006-2011 Honda Civic, 2007-2012 Honda Fit and 2010-2012 Honda Insight.
Most Read Stories
- AG Bob Ferguson unveils assault-weapons ban for Washington — and a backup plan
- A story of Earl Thomas, a fur hat and a group of die-hard Russian Seahawks fans VIEW
- Snow to dust Tuesday morning commute in Seattle area
- A Seattle mini-mall closes and neighbors hope and worry ... again | Jerry Large
- Facebook Live video spurs hate-crime charges against woman after 'Spanish privilege' rant WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.