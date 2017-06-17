Soaring housing prices in the Seattle area are wringing some of the romance out of homeownership for young buyers who have their peak earning years ahead of them.

For those who are determined to buy their first home in a hot market, Seattle financial planner Trish Howe has some advice: Think long-term.

She advises clients to buy in this market only if they are willing to make long-term commitments and ride out any downturns.

Prospective buyers can also save by buying older homes that can be remodeled later, when they have more equity in the house and more income.

If you need to take out a mortgage, a fixed-rate mortgage is more predictable than a variable-rate mortgage, which comes with adjustable interest rates.

Finally, Howe advises against relying on vacation-rental income to help pay for your house. Vacationers — and the rental income they provide — often go away when the economy tanks.