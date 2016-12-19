The ugly-sweater trend started with people buying vintage sweaters from thrift shops and surplus stores. Now mainstream retailers have spotted an opportunity, selling newly made ugly sweaters.

MINNEAPOLIS — Cole Magalis needed an ugly Christmas sweater for a party earlier this month, and it wasn’t easy to find one.

He and his fiancée searched five stores to find a matching pair in their sizes. His determination paid off in a green sweater with a giant gingerbread man applique and candy-cane-striped sleeves.

“I’m wearing the only one that would fit me,” the 29-year-old said. “We went to Herberger’s, Target, Wal-Mart and two Goodwills, and all were nearly sold out. The guy at T.J. Maxx said if we could wait 90 minutes they were expecting a truck.”

Ugly stats 26 percent of surveyed Americans own an ugly Christmas sweater or plan to buy one this year. 66 percent have no plans to get an ugly Christmas sweater. 55 percent of owners are women and 45 percent are men, and a large percentage are millennials. Source: www.CivicScience.com

When the ugly-sweater trend started, arguably about 15 years ago, hipsters were wearing over-the-top cardigans, mostly women’s, from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. Their popularity spread among thrift shops, surplus stores and vintage-apparel shops.

Now mainstream retailers have spotted an opportunity, as what once seemed like a fad refuses to fade. Their sweaters are newly made, not from the depths of someone’s closet, but the festive holiday styling is the same.

“This could be a perennial favorite for years and years to come,” said Mary Van Note of Ginger retail consulting in Minneapolis. “It has incredible widespread adoption from kids, teens and suburban moms.”

The Minneapolis-based retailer Ragstock has been selling vintage holiday sweaters for a decade and saw double-digit sales increases through 2014.

Business leveled out last year when consumers discovered brand-new designs at Target, Wal-Mart, Kohl’s, Herberger’s, Penney’s and T.J. Maxx, said Ragstock President Libby Finn.

This year, Finn said, Ragstock for the first time discounted its collection from the launch Nov. 1 as sales migrate to big-box discounters and department stores.

Wal-Mart has sold the ugly sweaters for three years, increasing its selection of holiday and novelty items by 40 percent this year.

“Customers just can’t get enough of it, and the tackier the better,” said Deanah Baker, an apparel-buying executive at Wal-Mart.

There are online options as well. UglyChristmasSweater.com went from $40,000 in sales in its first year, 2012, to more than $5 million last year.

But even the ubiquitous sweaters and slightly more sedate vests for men have evolved.

This year, merchants are selling sweatshirts in large sizes to market to men who didn’t want to buy or couldn’t fit into the vintage sweaters that are mostly in women’s sizes.

“Happy Llamakah” and “Meowy Catmus” sweatshirts provide an alternative to sweaters festooned in beads, bells and balls.

Department stores added cheeky onesies, pajamas, Santa suits, hoodies and men’s suits in gaudy holiday themes.

For the early adopter looking to make an indelible Christmas memory, the Oppo “Rudolph” covers the wearer from neck to ankle in a bright blue and red polyester suit imprinted with reindeer and snowflakes.

The kitschy Claus-wear is a cheap, convenient way to show holiday spirit. Most used sweaters cost less than $25 and even the new Oppo suits are less than $100.

But more expensive sweaters have recently debuted from sources as varied as Whoopi Goldberg, Iron Maiden and the National Football League.

NFLshop.com created an ugly sweater, at $70, for each of the 32 teams in the league.