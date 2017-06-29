COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish low-cost fashion brand Hennes & Mauritz AB says second quarter sales increased by 10 percent to 59.5 billion kronor ($7 billion) mainly because of its continued expansion and tight control on costs.
Its net profit for the three-month period rose by 10 percent to 7.7 billion kronor.
CEO Karl-Johan Persson says online sales developed “very well” while the group’s other brands — COS, & Other Stories, Monki, Weekday and H&M Home — “remained very strong, both in stores and online.”
However, sales were “more challenging” in several major markets, including the U.S. and China, among others.
Most Read Stories
- Elizabeth Warren: ‘The next step is single-payer’ health care
- Seattle No. 1 in home-price growth again; starter homes require half of income
- Zillow vs. McMansion Hell: Seattle company not backing off fight with blog despite PR fiasco
- Washington lawmakers reach tentative state budget deal, but no details made public
- Ohio woman set on fire by ex-boyfriend in 2015 dies
The Stockholm-based group said Thursday that it added six new markets — Turkey, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore and Malaysia — to its online offering during the period, taking the total to 41.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.