While the Federal Reserve decided in December to increase short-term interest rates, that has not yet translated into significant increases in deposit rates paid out by banks on safe, federally insured deposits.

Savers hoping for higher interest rates on deposit accounts are probably going to have to wait awhile longer for yields on their savings to move upward.

While the Federal Reserve decided in December to increase short-term interest rates, that has not yet translated into significant increases in deposit rates paid out by banks on safe, federally insured deposits — the kind of accounts consumers might want to use for an emergency fund or for parking cash they expect to use in the next month or two.

“Be patient,” advised Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com. “It’s going to take a couple more rate hikes before we see broad-based increases.”

Partly, that is because banks increase the rates they charge on loans first, to increase their income from the “spread” between rates on loans and deposits, said Ken Tumin, founder of the website DepositAccounts.com.

Rates paid on cash deposits remain anemic, as they have been for years.

Still, Tumin said there were some early, encouraging signs that things might improve for plain-vanilla savers.

DepositAccounts’ monthly analysis of rates at more than 8,000 banks and credit unions showed that average rates on all five categories of the consumer-deposit accounts that it tracks increased in January, he said.

The increase was small — about 1 percent — and the initial rates were so paltry that the effect for most savers is negligible.

The average savings-account rate, for example, increased less than 1 percent, to 0.18 percent in January from 0.179 percent in December. (To put that in perspective, if you put $1,000 in a savings account for a year, you would make $1.80 at the higher rate instead of $1.79 — an extra penny.)

The average one-year rate on certificates of deposit among the top nationwide banks increased by more than 2 percent, to 0.88 percent from 0.86 percent.

To earn more than 1 percent on your cash, the analysis found, you would probably have to tie your money up in a longer-term CD; five-year CDs now have average interest rates of more than 1.4 percent, and average rates at the most competitive national banks are approaching 2 percent.