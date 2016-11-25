As automakers accelerate spending on developing self-driving cars, they’re pondering what to do with data they will gather. Among the possibilities: selling details about driving patterns to real-estate developers or using it in personalized insurance calculations.

When cars exit the tunnel of the next 15 years, they’ll be like giant smartphones.

Their sensors will capture sight, sound and motion and transmit the information to the internet quickly and affordably. The $100 billion app economy built on data from smartphones would look small compared with the $750 billion in revenue produced around cars.

The forecast has automakers buzzing. As they accelerate spending on developing self-driving cars, they’re devoting enormous attention to what to do with data that those high-tech devices generate — beyond making the drive automated. Among the possibilities: selling details about driving patterns to real-estate developers or using it in personalized insurance calculations.

But the road to such a future could be more treacherous than traditional giants of the auto industry expect. They’re assuming the costs of sensors will fall enough to justify data-collection efforts. They’re betting they can easily transfer the data, though it could be thousands of times the volume discharged by smartphones. And they’re hoping their role — and moneymaking potential — in the new realm isn’t marginalized.

The challenge comes from Silicon Valley breathing down the neck of the old guard. Younger auto rivals Tesla Motors, NextEV, Faraday Future and even Apple could have a head start on reinventing the technical guts of cars to pair with smartphone-grade software.

The full package will come together for some, technologists say. But their concern is that the likes of Ford, Toyota and others are underestimating obstacles. What seems five years away could be 10 years out, and business and strategy executives are jumping the gun on technology-development teams.

“To implement data-based business models, cars need to look like cellphones,” said Josh Hartung, chief executive of automotive software startup PolySync.

Hartung founded the Portland company to close the sophistication-gap. PolySync’s software aggregates data from lasers, radar and cameras on the car. Organizing it is meant to help apps harness the data as easily as smartphone operating systems do.

Genivi, an alliance of auto-parts companies, is tackling similar issues. It’s working with leading online technology groups on standards that would enable app makers to write one program and have it function across many vehicles. Without that simplicity, potential buyers for car data may be scared away. But wide adoption of standards isn’t certain.

“That’s the biggest hurdle,” said Rudolf Streif, system architect at Jaguar Land Rover, a Genivi member.

Audi, BMW and others recently launched an alliance with mobile networking technology providers to hammer out infrastructure ideas. But no services were among launch partners, and their initial upgrades may take years to get past big cities. That could slow the adoption of data businesses.

To compensate for data limits and connectivity issues, automakers want to shift some data processing to the car. The idea is that self-driving and other features could be powered by artificial-intelligence software without an internet connection.

Securing that data from hackers looms as a new charge for automakers. They’ll also have to find new teams to analyze any data they want to spin into uses for their own business.

About 30 data-related business opportunities could produce up to $750 billion in annual revenue worldwide by 2030, consulting firm McKinsey estimated in a September report, comparing it to a forecast of $5 trillion in traditional auto sales.

“It’s good to fantasize and reach for the stars,” Jaguar’s Streif said. “Even if the stars out of reach, there are a lot of opportunities in between, and they are only discovered if you think bigger.”