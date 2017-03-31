SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An American footwear company has sparked disapproval on social media over high heeled shoes for babies.
Pee Wee Pumps says babies will be the “belle of the ball” in the shoes.
But the BBC reports people are criticizing the company amid a growing concern at what is seen as the sexualization of children.
Company founder Michele Holbrook says the shoes are intended as a photo prop only and meant to be “funny and cute.”
Most Read Stories
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- The story of Pearl Jam, from a Seattle basement to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame | PNW Magazine VIEW
- Watch: Tornado touches down in Monroe, topples RVs WATCH
- King County Library System’s director quits amid conduct review
- Fred Hutch receives $35 million donation, largest ever, from Bezos family
In a post this week on the company’s Facebook page, an infant in heels sits on a miniature motorbike with the caption: “This little #Diva, defining cool posing in her #PeeWeePumps.”
The image was criticized by a number of the site’s users, who suggested it was “wrong” and “disgusting” to portray babies in such a way.
“This is not ok,” wrote Melissa Balinski.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.