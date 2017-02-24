NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
J.C. Penney Co., down 40 cents to $6.46
The department store said it will close another 130 to 140 stores as it tries to cut costs.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., down $1.70 to $22.96
The company, which sells commercial tech gear to big organizations, cut its profit estimate for the year after reporting weak sales.
American Electric Power Co., up $1.14 to $67.15
Income-seeking investors bought shares of utilities, phone companies, and other high-dividend stocks.
CoreCivic Inc., up $1.03 to $35.03
Private prison operators rose after Attorney General Jeff Sessions directed the federal Bureau of Prisons to continue doing business with them.
Bank of America Corp., down 35 cents to $24.23
Banks traded lower Friday as bond yields dropped and interest rates decreased.
Nordstrom Inc., up $2.52 to $46.46
The department store chain reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit with help from strong sales online and at Nordstrom Rack.
Zoe’s Kitchen Inc., down $2.67 to $19.79
The fast-casual restaurant chain forecast weaker sales than analysts had hoped.
Foot Locker Inc., up $6.43 to $75.01
The shoe store reported a larger profit than Wall Street expected, with better sales at its older locations.
