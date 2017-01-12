NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moves substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, down $1.14 to $9.95
Federal regulators prepared to accuse the company of installing an illegal device in some of its vehicles to cheat government emissions tests.
Hess Corp., down $2.99 to $58.85
Most Read Stories
- Boeing plans buyouts, layoffs for engineers in first of three cuts for 2017
- At Trump team’s request, defense nominee Mattis is no-show before House committee
- Watch: Drone crashes into Space Needle during New Year’s Eve fireworks setup WATCH
- Facebook Live video spurs hate-crime charges against woman after 'Spanish privilege' rant WATCH
- Woman killed in wrong-way collision with ambulance on I-5
The energy company will take a $3.8 billion charge in the fourth quarter and will spend more on exploration and production in 2017.
Mylan N.V., down 51 cents to $36.77
Rival CVS slashed its price on a generic version of Adrenaclick, a lesser-known treatment similar to Mylan’s EpiPen.
Micron Technology Inc., down 48 cents to $22.31
Chipmakers and technology companies took some of the largest losses on the market Thursday.
Capital One Financial Corp., down $1.25 to $87.89
Bank stocks traded lower as bond yields and interest rates dropped.
Randgold Resources Ltd., up $1.41 to $81.78
Metals companies traded higher as the prices of gold and other precious metals rose.
EOG Resources Inc., up 62 cents to $105.37
Natural gas companies climbed as the price of the fuel increased.
Straight Path Communications Inc., up $9.72 to $41.13
The wireless spectrum license company said it resolved an investigation by the Federal Communications Commission.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.