NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
Hess Corp., down $1.47 to $46.67
Energy companies stumbled as oil prices fell again Tuesday.
CardConnect Corp., up $1.40 to $15.05
The payment processing company agreed to be bought by First Data for $15 a share, or about $468 million.
Atwood Oceanics Corp., up $1.96 to $10.04
The offshore drilling contractor said it will be bought by Ensco PLC for $10.72 a share in stock, or about $863 million.
PNC Financial Services Group Inc., down $2.46 to $118.86
Bond prices rose and yields fell, which hurt banks as interest rates slipped.
Delta Air Lines Inc., down $1.74 to $49.06
Airlines fell as investors wondered if the government will expand a ban on laptops, affecting business travel.
Xactly Inc., up $2.15 to $15.55
The cloud-based incentives company agreed to be taken private for $15.65 a share, or $499 million.
Symantec Corp., up 45 cents to $30.06
Technology companies continued to do better than the rest of the market Tuesday.
Amazon.com Inc., up 92 cents to $996.70
The online commerce company’s shares continued to reach new highs and traded above $1,000 for the first time.
