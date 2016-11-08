NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Hertz Global Holdings Inc., down $8.04 to $27.70

The car rental company reported weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings and slashed its profit forecast for the year.

Priceline Group Inc., up $97.80 to $1,578.13

The online booking company reported earnings that easily beat analysts’ forecasts.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., down $4.15 to $14.98

The troubled drugmaker posted dismal third-quarter results and sharply reduced its profit forecast for 2016.

CVS Health Corp., down $9.86 to $73.53

The drugstore chain’s revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., up $1.16 to $15.51

The embattled parks operator was able to stem falling attendance after a bruising fight with animal rights activists that led to the closure of its orca breeding program.

Marriot International Inc., up $1.92 to $73.02

The hotel chain posted a big increase in earnings and revenue for the most recent quarter.

Depomed Inc., down $3.88 to $19.01

The drugmaker’s earnings dropped in the most recent quarter, missing analysts’ forecasts.

Wayfair Inc., down $1.39 to $32.26

The online home furnishing store chain reported a wider loss in the most recent quarter, even as revenue increased.