HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — Hershey Co. could cut 15 percent of its global hourly workforce, primarily outside the United States.
The Pennsylvania-based company says chief executive Michele Buck will have more to say on the plan when she briefs analysts in New York on Wednesday.
In a statement on Tuesday, the marketer of Hershey chocolate bars and other candies said the layoffs are part of a program designed to improve the operating profit margin through a streamlined operating model and reduced administrative expenses.
Hershey operates eight factories outside the U.S. As of December, Hershey employed approximately 16,300 full time and 1,680 part-time employees worldwide.
Most Read Stories
- It’s official: You can’t take Seahawks’ Richard Sherman seriously anymore | Matt Calkins
- Nearly half of local millennials consider moving as Seattle-area home costs soar again
- At $2,200 each, tiny houses can shelter the homeless | Op-Ed
- Taco truck, stuck in Seattle’s big I-5 closure, opens for lunch anyway
- Superwealthy entrepreneur decides to 'go all out' with property-tax plan to fight Seattle homelessness
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.