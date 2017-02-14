DENVER (AP) — Colorado livestock could be eating hemp under a bill that passed the state Senate Tuesday.
The state Senate voted 34-0 in favor of bill directing the Colorado Department of Agriculture to study the feasibility of allowing farmers to use hemp in animal feed. Currently the practice is forbidden.
Hemp is a non-intoxicating cousin of marijuana. The federal government started allowing farmers to grow hemp under limited circumstances in 2014.
The Washington state Legislature passed a similar bill in 2015.
Most Read Stories
- Disappearance of Seattle-based crab boat, crew a ‘mystery’
- Falsified papers, sloppy work led FAA to fine Boeing
- Debris, buoys found in continuing search for Seattle-based crab boat with 6 aboard
- It’s time to let friend know you can’t tolerate his wife | Dear Carolyn
- ‘Help me kill my wife,’ Monroe man accidentally texts to his former boss
However, agriculture authorities in that state concluded just last month that hemp is not yet safe to use in poultry feed, saying there isn’t sufficient research on whether marijuana’s intoxicant, THC, could pass to the birds.
Colorado has about 300 hemp growers.
The hemp measure now moves to the House.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.