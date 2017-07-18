GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones said Tuesday his firm plans to relocate to a new office in the state and sell its current property to a prep school.

Tudor Investment Corp. has been considering a move to a location closer to the commuter rail line to make it easier to travel back and forth to New York City, spokesman Patrick Clifford said. The firm has agreed to sell its 43-acre property in Greenwich to the private Brunswick School, which is across the street, Tudor Jones said.

“A sale to Brunswick reflects Tudor’s high regard for the school and its academic mission and our desire to leave this special property in the hands of a thoughtful owner,” he said.

The firm is planning to choose an office building in lower Fairfield County, the part of the county where Greenwich is located, Clifford said.

“This change would support easy travel from Manhattan to Connecticut and back in connection with the importance and size of Tudor’s Manhattan office and the firm’s current recruiting priorities,” he said.

Brunswick School Headmaster Tom Philip wrote to parents and alumni on Monday that the deal came together unexpectedly when Tudor Jones called him to gauge his interest in the property, the Greenwich Time reported. If the sale goes through the land could be used for expansion that would include new classrooms and a performing arts center, he said.