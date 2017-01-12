LONDON (AP) — London’s Heathrow Airport says dozens of flights have been cancelled amid forecasts of snow and strong winds in Britain.
Heathrow, Europe’s busiest airport, said 80 out of about 1,350 flights scheduled Thursday have been cancelled pre-emptively because of the wintry weather.
Britain’s weather forecasters have issued warnings for snow for much of the country up until Saturday, with frequent snow showers and gales expected across Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England. Sleet or snow may affect southern England as well.
Schools in parts of the country have closed and some students have been sent home.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing plans buyouts, layoffs for engineers in first of three cuts for 2017
- Woman killed in wrong-way collision with ambulance on I-5
- Facebook Live video spurs hate-crime charges against woman after 'Spanish privilege' rant WATCH
- Retired Gen. James Mattis cancels appearance before House Armed Services Committee
- Mariners acquire lefty Drew Smyly from the Rays for three players, including outfielder Mallex Smith
Forecasters say the weather is caused by a polar air mass that originated over northern Canada.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.