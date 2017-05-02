ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A spokeswoman says an unknown number of Florida Blue health insurance customers were charged multiple times for their May premiums.

The overdrafts caused some clients to have their bank accounts frozen.

Attorney Kristin Longberry tells the Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2pDHEcH ) she paid her monthly premium of $2,000 on Friday. But while reviewing her bank account on Monday, she discovered the health insurance company had billed her 71 times, withdrawing $142,000.

Longberry said her account was frozen and she needed to pay her office rent on Monday.

Florida Blue said in a statement the issue happened over the weekend, through a vendor. The company pledged to refund the money and reimburse customers for bank fees.

Spokeswoman Christie Hyde DeNave said it’s not clear how many members were affected by the glitch.