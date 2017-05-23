Pay checks have remained healthy for executives in the health care industry. A year after earning the highest compensation of any industry, health care remained close to the top in 2016. The typical CEO in the industry made $12.9 million, just a touch below their counterparts in industrial goods. A look at the top and bottom-paid CEOs last year, by industry, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.
Top paid:
1. Industrial goods, median compensation of $13.2 million, up 6 percent from a year earlier.
2. Health care, $12.9 million, up 6 percent.
3. Consumer goods, $12.5 million, up 12 percent.
Bottom paid:
1. Utilities, $9.7 million, up 10 percent.
2. Financials, $10.7 million, up 3 percent.
3. Services, $11.1 million, up 4 percent.