NEW YORK (AP) — HBO has had some of its programming stolen in what is being described as a cyber incident.
The company says that it is working with law enforcement and cybersecurity firms.
HBO CEO Richard Pepler says in an email to the network’s employees that “proprietary information” was stolen in the hack. Spokesman Jeff Cusson would not comment on which specific TV episodes, movies or other video the hackers made off with.
Hacking Hollywood can have significant repercussions. Sony struggled in the aftermath of its huge hack in 2014, which leaked employee emails as well as films.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Incredible shrinking airline seat’ draws U.S. appeals-court rebuke
- Seahawks rookie DT Malik McDowell injured in ATV accident, recovery timeline uncertain
- Here's what we learned from Day 1 of Seahawks training camp WATCH
- Seattle could see near triple-digit temps this week — and it's not expected to cool down much at night
- UW football fall camp roster: Cornerback Byron Murphy is the new No. 1
In April, a hacker claimed to have released episodes of Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black” before their release by the streaming site.