Here are the government’s rankings of the leading U.S. airlines and their on-time performance for November. The federal government counts a flight as on time if it arrives within 14 minutes of schedule.

1. Hawaiian Airlines, 91.5 percent

2. Delta Air Lines, 91.4 percent

3. Alaska Airlines, 88.0 percent

4. Frontier Airlines, 87.5 percent

5. Spirit Airlines, 86.4 percent

6. United Airlines, 86.1 percent

7. Southwest Airlines, 86.1 percent

8. American Airlines, 85.4 percent

9. SkyWest, 85.2 percent

10. JetBlue Airways, 84.3 percent

11. ExpressJet, 82.8 percent

12. Virgin America, 81.4 percent

Total for all covered airlines: 86.5 percent

Source: U.S. Department of Transportation

The report does not cover smaller airlines including Allegiant Air and some regional carriers.