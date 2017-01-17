Here are the government’s rankings of the leading U.S. airlines and their on-time performance for November. The federal government counts a flight as on time if it arrives within 14 minutes of schedule.
1. Hawaiian Airlines, 91.5 percent
2. Delta Air Lines, 91.4 percent
3. Alaska Airlines, 88.0 percent
Most Read Stories
- This season, Seahawks have crossed the line from brash to just plain unlikable | Matt Calkins
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says Richard Sherman played second half of season with 'significant' knee injury
- Michael Bennett explodes at reporter following Seahawks-Falcons game
- Can’t make it to D.C.? Seattle will have own women’s march
- Tight end Luke Willson, one of Seahawks' 14 unrestricted free agents, says he's hoping to be back WATCH
4. Frontier Airlines, 87.5 percent
5. Spirit Airlines, 86.4 percent
6. United Airlines, 86.1 percent
7. Southwest Airlines, 86.1 percent
8. American Airlines, 85.4 percent
9. SkyWest, 85.2 percent
10. JetBlue Airways, 84.3 percent
11. ExpressJet, 82.8 percent
12. Virgin America, 81.4 percent
Total for all covered airlines: 86.5 percent
___
Source: U.S. Department of Transportation
The report does not cover smaller airlines including Allegiant Air and some regional carriers.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.