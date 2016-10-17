NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
Hasbro Inc., up $5.66 to $81.82
The toy maker reported strong revenue including better sales of games as well as toys marketed to girls.
SuperValu Inc., up 29 cents to $5.30
The supermarket chain said it will sell its Save-A-Lot business to Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp. for $1.37 billion.
J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Inc., down $1.57 to $78.45
The trucking and logistics company said demand was “tepid” in the third quarter and rates fell for several businesses.
Coty Inc., up 5 cents to $23.39
The beauty products retailer said it will buy hair styling device maker GHD for about $510 million.
Marathon Oil Corp., down 40 cents to $14.18
Energy companies fell in tandem with the price of oil.
Lennox International Inc., down $2.40 to $155.22
The maker of furnaces and air conditioners, which has surged this year, slipped after its third-quarter report.
Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., up 67 cents to $41.57
Stocks that pay large dividends, including utilities, traded higher as bond yields fell.
Constellation Brands Inc., down $2.33 to $167.13
The liquor company agreed to sell its Canadian wine business to the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan for about $784 million.
