NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
WebMD Health Corp., up $10.91 to $66.10
The health information website agreed to be bought by KKR for $66.50 a share, or $2.8 billion.
Hibbett Sports Inc., down $6.60 to $13.10
The sporting goods retailer forecast a big drop in sales at older stores and said profit margins are weakening.
Hasbro Inc., down $10.95 to $105
The toy company disclosed disappointing sales as its business in the U.K. and Brazil struggled.
Illinois Tool Works Inc., down $5.31 to $141.98
The equipment maker reported weaker-than-expected sales and its profit fell short of analyst estimates.
NeuroDerm Ltd., up $5.15 to $38.35
The drug and medical device developer agreed to be bought by Mitsubishi Tanabe for $1.1 billion, or $39 a share.
Nektar Therapeutics, up 71 cents to $22.95
The drug company said it got an $150 million upfront from a partnership with Eli Lilly on treatments for inflammatory diseases.
KeyCorp., up 28 cents to $18.30
Banks did better than the rest of the market on Monday.
Cal-Maine Foods Inc., down $2.25 to $34.85
The egg producer took a bigger loss than analysts expected in its fiscal fourth quarter.
Scientific Games Corp., up $7.30 to $34.15
The instant-win lottery ticket maker took a smaller loss on greater revenue than analysts anticipated.