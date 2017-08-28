DALLAS (AP) — Flood damage from Harvey is likely to reach into the tens of billions and the storm is expected to cause the region’s economy to shrink, at least in the near term.

Harvey is swamping refineries along the Gulf Coast, sending gasoline futures up 4 percent on Monday morning after rising 7 percent in premarket trading. The storm could also put a kink in the shipment of consumer goods.

Harvey, which hit the coast as a Category 4 hurricane, will likely affect the South Texas economy for months. Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, predicted that the region’s economic output will be cut about 1 percent, or $7 billion to $8 billion. It will recover, he said, helped by money from insurance payments and government aid to rebuild.