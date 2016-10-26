CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts (AP) — Harvard University’s cafeteria workers are ending their strike after agreeing to a new labor contract.

Members of a union for Harvard’s dining workers voted Wednesday to accept a five-year agreement negotiated with Harvard this week. Union officials say the contract meets all of their demands, including a minimum annual salary of $35,000 and no increase to health care costs.

About 700 dining workers in the Unite Here Local 26 union went on strike Oct. 5 over wages and health care costs. Harvard officials previously said their workers already received generous pay and benefits.

University officials haven’t commented on the new contract. The workers say they’ll return to work Thursday.

The strike was Harvard’s first since 1983, when dining workers went on strike for a day.