CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard University says it has achieved a 2008 goal to reduce campus greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent.
In a report released Thursday, university officials say they reached the goal by making buildings more energy efficient, installing a geothermal heating and cooling system, and adding solar panels on roofs, among other measures.
University President Drew Faust says the effort “required extraordinary collaboration among staff, students and faculty,” but the work has just begun.
Faust is now asking a committee of students, faculty and administrators to make recommendations for the future.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle's newest apartments: 'prison cell' with no door for toilet
- This video of Marshawn Lynch narrating the 'Planet Earth II' iguana chase wins the internet
- ‘A fairly messy situation’: 2-4 inches of snow could fall Thursday in Seattle area
- Former Seahawk Ricardo Lockette stirs anger at Garfield High assembly: ‘Men take the lead’
- Seattle snowfall: What to expect and when in Western Washington
Harvard’s goal was to reduce its emissions by 30 percent from 2006 levels, and the school says it has reduced levels by 40 percent. Almost all Harvard’s emissions stem from heating and cooling systems.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.