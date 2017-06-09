SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Harte-Hanks Inc. (HHS) on Friday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $118 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of $1.92 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and asset impairment costs, came to 53 cents per share.
The marketing company posted revenue of $110.1 million in the period.
The company’s shares closed at $1.38. A year ago, they were trading at $1.10.
Most Read Stories
- Immigrants use Washington state to sneak into Canada for asylum. Here's how, and why.
- Boeing revs up robots for 777X in Everett factory, signals that a 797 awaits VIEW
- Nordstrom family weighs buyout for Seattle retailer, with its legacy — and billions — on the line
- Charges against 3 detail attempted ‘thrill killing’ in Kent, Seattle shootings
- Live updates, Seattle-area reaction to fired FBI director James Comey's Senate testimony WATCH
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HHS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HHS
_____
Keywords: Harte-Hanks, Earnings Report
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.