NEW YORK (AP) — Sean Hannity says a media watchdog is guilty of “liberal fascism” for targeting advertisers on his Fox News Channel show. One company announced Wednesday that it would no longer advertise there.
The Chicago-based Cars.com said it had been watching Hannity’s show closely and decided to suspend its backing.
Hannity went on the attack against the organization Media Matters for America, which a day earlier had published a list of companies that had run commercials on his show this month. Advertising boycotts are a potent weapon in the media world, although Media Matters says it is not actively fomenting a boycott.
With attention drawn to him, Hannity reached a big audience of 2.5 million people on Tuesday — about 50 percent more than he had last year on the same date.
Most Read Stories
- I didn’t get it right with Seahawks’ Michael Bennett, and I apologize
- Seahawk legend Cortez Kennedy dead at 48
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Family of girl snatched by sea lion lambasted for ‘reckless behavior’ WATCH
- What was that glowing orb that Trump touched in Saudi Arabia?