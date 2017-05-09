PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ten letters by Alexander Hamilton documenting the birth of the U.S. financial system are for sale in Philadelphia.
The letters are valued at $150,000. They span Hamilton’s term as President George Washington’s treasury secretary and relate to the founding of the Treasury, the establishment of the Bank of the United States and war in Europe.
Among them is a 1789 letter ordering the implementation of the first public loan by the U.S. government.
A rare-documents dealer is selling the letters individually. Prices range from $14,000 to $30,000.
Most Read Stories
- Large Seattle ‘oasis’ up for sale as market clamors for rare home-building sites
- Seattle police officer charged in large coast-to-coast pot-smuggling operation
- Tech bubble is quietly bursting with overvalued ‘unicorn’ startups
- Another challenger emerges as rumors persist that Seattle Mayor Ed Murray will leave race
- Park-and-ride closure in Bellevue: Commuters angry, feeling stranded | Traffic Lab
The letters previously belonged to a family in New England.
Raab Collection President Nathan Raab says it’s exciting and rare to find 10 letters of Hamilton all written while he was secretary of the Treasury and related to the founding of the nation’s financial system.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.