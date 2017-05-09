PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ten letters by Alexander Hamilton documenting the birth of the U.S. financial system are for sale in Philadelphia.

The letters are valued at $150,000. They span Hamilton’s term as President George Washington’s treasury secretary and relate to the founding of the Treasury, the establishment of the Bank of the United States and war in Europe.

Among them is a 1789 letter ordering the implementation of the first public loan by the U.S. government.

A rare-documents dealer is selling the letters individually. Prices range from $14,000 to $30,000.

The letters previously belonged to a family in New England.

Raab Collection President Nathan Raab says it’s exciting and rare to find 10 letters of Hamilton all written while he was secretary of the Treasury and related to the founding of the nation’s financial system.