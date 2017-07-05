HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Hamburg police are gearing up for a major protest by anti-globalization activists as Germany’s second-biggest city prepares to welcome leaders of the Group of 20 economic powers.

Organizers of Thursday’s demonstration have titled the event “G-20: Welcome to Hell.” While protests so far have been largely calm, city police chief Ralf Martin Meyer told ZDF television: “We are skeptical as to whether this evening and tonight will remain peaceful.”

Hamburg is boosting its police force with reinforcements from around the country for the summit, which takes place Friday and Saturday, and will have 20,000 officers on hand to patrol the city’s streets, skies and waterways.

Leaders of the participating countries, among them U.S. President Donald Trump, are expected to arrive in Hamburg Thursday.