BERLIN (AP) — Air traffic at Hamburg’s international airport has been disrupted after problems with a computer server.

A spokeswoman for the airport in northern Germany said they had to cancel all air traffic Wednesday morning for about 30 minutes, but that starting from 8:56 a.m. (0756 GMT, 2:56 a.m. EST), parts of the airport were working again.

Janet Niemeyer said that passengers would have to expect continuing delays because of the backlog. She added that technicians were working under high pressure to get all servers up to speed again.

Niemyer said the technical problems were most likely due to overnight computer works.

Hamburg airport is the country’s fifth-biggest airport.