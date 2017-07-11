SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Children’s clothing seller Gymboree Corp. is closing 350 stores as its works to restructure in bankruptcy.
The San Francisco-based company said Tuesday that it’s mostly closing Gymboree and Crazy 8 stores. It also operates Janie and Jack stores. The company will have more than 900 locations after the stores are shut down.
Gymboree filed for bankruptcy protection in June. Traditional retailers have been struggling to deal with strong competition from online companies and slowing mall traffic.
The closing sales at affected stores are scheduled to begin next Tuesday.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle City Council approves income tax on the rich, but quick legal challenge likely
- Lester Holt is a steadying force for NBC as anchor
- Suicidal man doused in gasoline catches fire after Texas police use Taser on him
- WSU gets costly lesson in theft of hard drive with more than 1 million people's personal data
- After spending 9 months alone in mountains, lost dog is home