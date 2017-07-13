Auburn-based Guardian Roofing has acquired Seattle-based competitor Jorve Roofing, expanding its footprint and work force.

The acquisition, on undisclosed terms, is the first for family-owned Guardian, which was founded in 2005. Guardian operates primarily in Pierce County, and Jorve in King County.

Jorve will eventually operate under the Guardian brand name. As part of the acquisition, Guardian gained 25 employees, adding to its 50 full-time employees.

“As an iconic Pacific Northwest brand with a strong reputation, Jorve was a natural fit for acquisition to help us grow our local footprint,” Matt Swanson Guardian founder and co-owner said in a statement.

In a statement, Guardian said it is looking expand in Washington, and is eyeing Oregon and Idaho as well.