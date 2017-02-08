LONDON (AP) — Pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline saw sales and net earnings grow in the fourth quarter but warned that tougher competition from generic drugmakers this year could depress its earnings.
The London-based company said Wednesday its net income rose to 257 million pounds, from a loss of 354 million pounds a year earlier. Sales rose to 7.6 billion pounds, above both market expectations for 7.5 billion pounds and the previous year’s figure of 6.3 billion pounds.
But GSK shares fell after CEO Andrew Witty said that “this year we face some uncertainty as to the level of our earnings performance.”
He highlighted the risk that a generic version of GSK’s asthma drug Advair could be introduced in the U.S. If that happens, core earnings would be flat, instead of up by 5-7 percent.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle No. 6 in new ranking of best places to live in U.S.
- Fact check: No arrests from 7 nations in travel ban? Judge in Seattle was wrong
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Heavy, warm rain to follow snowstorm in Seattle area
- Librarians take up arms against fake news | Jerry Large
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.