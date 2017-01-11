LONDON (AP) — The World Economic Forum says “rising income and wealth disparity” is likely to be the biggest driver in global affairs over the next ten years.
As well as reviving economic growth around the world, the WEF says there is a need to reform market capitalism to remedy fractures in society evident in a surge in anti-establishment populism around the world, most notably in the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president and Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.
Other key drivers identified in Wednesday’s survey of the global risk landscape related to climate change, rising cyber dependency and an aging population.
The WEF organizes next week’s gathering of the global political and business elites in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.
Most Read Stories
- Facebook Live video spurs hate-crime charges against woman after 'Spanish privilege' rant WATCH
- AG Bob Ferguson unveils assault-weapons ban for Washington — and a backup plan
- Boeing plans buyouts, layoffs for engineers in first of three cuts for 2017
- UW Huskies finish No. 4 in final AP poll; USC jumps to No. 3
- Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz reportedly was Hillary Clinton’s pick for Labor secretary
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.