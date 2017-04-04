BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Environmental and animal-welfare groups have filed a lawsuit claiming the U.S. government is violating the Endangered Species Act by allowing the use of two predator-killing poisons.
The lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Montana by the Center for Biological Diversity and other groups seeks an immediate ban of the poisons where they could harm federally protected species including grizzly bears.
One device placed in the ground sprays cyanide when triggered by animals.
An Idaho boy was injured last month when he checked one out with his dog on federally-owned land. The dog died.
The other poison targeted in the lawsuit is a pesticide called Compound 1080 placed in collars worn by livestock and ingested by attacking predators.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is named in the lawsuit.
