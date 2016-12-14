PARIS (AP) — Dozens of Greenpeace protesters are blocking the Paris headquarters of EDF, the public electricity company which operates the nuclear power plants in France.

Activists protesting the pro-nuclear policy of EDF have handcuffed themselves to heavy yellow barrels and lined up along the main entrance of the building since early Wednesday. At least two other militants have locked themselves inside a huge container placed on the forecourt.

EDF asked hundreds of employees not to go to work in the morning until police drive the protesters away.

Cyrille Cormier, a Greenpeace official taking part in the demonstration, told The Associated Press that “30 out of 58 EDF nuclear reactors have serious anomalies in tanks or steam generators.”

EDF said it will file a complaint against Greenpeace over the disruption.