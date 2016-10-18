STOCKHOLM (AP) — Two environmental groups have filed a lawsuit against the Norwegian government for allowing oil drilling in the Barents Sea.

Nature and Youth and Greenpeace Nordic argue that by allowing companies to drill for oil and gas in Arctic waters, the government violates the Paris Agreement on climate change and an environmental paragraph of the Norwegian constitution.

Greenpeace spokesman Truls Gulowsen says signing an international climate agreement while at the same time allowing the drilling represents “a dangerous act of hypocrisy.”

The Barents Sea north of Norway and western Russia is on the southern edge of the Arctic Ocean.

The Norwegian government didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.