ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek rail operator Trainose says two people have died and seven were injured when an Intercity train derailed in northern Greece and crashed into a house.
That announcement early Sunday corrects an earlier statement in which Trainose had put the number of dead at four, with 5 injured. In its latest statement, Trainose says three of the injured are in serious condition.
The train, traveling on the Athens-Thessaloniki route with 70 passengers, derailed at 9:45 p.m. (1945 GMT) Saturday in the village of Adendro, 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of the northern city of Thessaloniki. Its engine rammed into a three-story house, exiting on the other side.
Giorgos Mylonas, 78, told The Associated Press “I was sitting on my porch. I saw a flash and immediately heard a terrible explosion.”
