LONDON (AP) — Greece’s tourism sector appears to be reaping the rewards from a period of political stability as well as absorbing many travelers who have opted against holidaying in other Mediterranean hotspots following a string of attacks.

Elena Kountoura, Greece’s alternate minister for tourism, told a travel conference on Monday that 2016 has been “another great year for Greek tourism” with international arrivals up 7 percent in the nine months through September.

Greece’s tourism industry has benefited from a period of political calm this year and attracted travelers who decided not to holiday in places like Egypt, Tunisia and Turkey.

Tourism, which directly and indirectly accounts for around 25 percent of Greece’s annual GDP, will play a key role in any economic recovery in a country battered over years by sky-high debts.