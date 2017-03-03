ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s deputy prime minister says the country could return to international bond markets in 2017 if the current impasse with bailout lenders is resolved quickly.
Yiannis Dragasakis told a financial conference Friday that Greece could hold a 2017 “test auction” if negotiations with rescue lenders for the next round of loan payments are concluded “in the next few weeks.”
He made the comments as France’s Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve and Finance Minister Michel Sapin were in Athens for talks. Greek officials were expected to ask for assistance in overcoming sticking points in the bailout talks.
Forced to impose deeper spending cuts, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has seen his ratings plummet in recent opinion polls and is facing a growing wave of strikes.
Most Read Stories
- Top neurosurgeon Johnny Delashaw resigns from Swedish | Quantity of Care
- He wants baby, she’ll think about it — after wedding | Dear Carolyn
- Accountants in Oscar mistake are off the show
- Up to 3 feet of snow could slam Cascades; Seattle sees coldest 3 months in decades
- No soda tax for diet drinkers? Seattle’s plan excludes drinks favored by rich and white | FYI Guy
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.