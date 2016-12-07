ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek journalists are striking to protest austerity measures, pulling all television and radio news broadcasts off the air a day before a nationwide general strike expected to shut down services across the country.

Wednesday’s media strike meant news websites were not being updated until Thursday morning, and no Thursday newspapers would be published.

Journalists are protesting sweeping social security reforms that will affect pension funds. The media sector has been hammered by both Greece’s financial crisis and a global slump in newspaper sales and media advertising. Journalists working for Greek media are often left unpaid for several months despite continuing to work.

Greek private and public sector workers are walking off the job Thursday in a general strike that will affect all services, from transport to schools.